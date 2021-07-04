Welcome to our Sunday series of Two-Minute Masterpiece where we explore the stunning artworks housed across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

These will range from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing.

Telling the stories of these treasures – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

This week we explore the world of the St Elizabeth Embroidery by Kathleen Whyte, held at Aberdeen Art Gallery. It is a beautiful, intricate work that challenges traditional notions of where craft ends and art begins, says Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums.

