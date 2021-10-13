Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Watch: These yoga poses will help you sleep

By Charlotte Thomson
13/10/2021, 5:00 pm

If you’re struggling to sleep you’ll probably find you’re tossing and turning in bed for most of the night. 

Your mind will no doubt be racing, sometimes thinking about problems it’s too late in the day to solve.

Or maybe you’re lying in your bed just stressed about the fact you can’t nod off knowing how tired and miserable you’ll feel the next day.

It’s a stressful situation to be in, and most people will experience problems with sleep in their lives. 

But thankfully there are ways we can help ourselves doze off and get the rest our bodies need. 

Aberdeen yoga therapist Rebecca Murray has spoken to us as part of our Wellbeing Wednesday series and recommends helping our nervous system in our bodies relax as part of our daily evening routine.

She says most people who’ve been busy during the day will find their nervous system will still be in overdrive at night.

Yoga therapist Rebecca Murray of Love Yoga says we need to release stress from our bodies every night.

“They go to bed and they have an inbox of stress that their brain still needs to process,” she said.

“So in the same way that you want to brush your teeth before you go to sleep to get the plaque off, you really want to do something to get the stress off your nervous system so you can sleep.”

Yoga can help both the body and mind unwind and is known for lowering stress levels.

Rebecca, an instructor from Love Yoga studio in Aberdeen, recommends doing these exercises regularly to help your body relax.

More health news…

Why we should stop chasing happiness in our lives 

Young woman cried nearly every day after becoming dependent on feeding tubes 

What to do if you’re stressed with work

Changes brought in to GP surgeries during pandemic will improve patient care 

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express