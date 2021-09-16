WATCH: Samantha Womack to star in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe in Aberdeen

Samantha Womack will star as the evil White Witch when an acclaimed stage version of The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe comes to Aberdeen next year.

The West End star will take to the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre from January 25 to 29, when the production arrives after a successful London run that garnered rave reviews.

Samantha said: “Having been a huge fan of C S Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for as long as I can remember, I am thrilled to be playing the White Witch.

“The book has always been a magical read and having watched incredible actors interpret this role in the past, I am excited to see what she holds for me.”

The show broke box office records at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 and played to packed houses and critical acclaim at the Bridge Theatre in London in 2019.

Samantha can’t wait to seduce and terrify

“This production is so beautifully conceived with thrilling sets and costumes and an amazingly talented cast and creative team. I can’t wait to seduce, plot and terrify Narnia into a permanent winter,” said Samantha.

The story follows Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Samantha became a household name as Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders has gone on to carve a glittering career on stage and in the West End.

Her most recent success was playing the lead in the sold-out production of The Girl On The Train in the West End and on its UK tour, including Aberdeen.

How to get tickets for The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said she was looking forward to welcoming Samantha back in The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe.

“It is an absolute classic and it has been brought to life in the most magical way with this stage production,” said Jane.

“It has been getting rave reviews and to have Samantha Womack as the White Witch will be a real treat – she is a fantastic actor. His Majesty’s Theatre will be transformed into Narnia this January and it will be an amazing experience – we can’t wait!”

Tickets for The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe go on sale on Thursday September 23 to the general public and to Friends of APA from September 21. For details go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…