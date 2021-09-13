Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: Huge 32ft sea goddess emerges from the deep on Moray coast with environmental message

A massive 32ft sea goddess puppet christened Storm has braved wind and rain being blown in from the Moray Firth coast.
By David Mackay
13/09/2021, 1:15 pm Updated: 13/09/2021, 1:37 pm
The huge creature stepped into the elements in Burghead and Nairn at the weekend to raise awareness of the crisis facing our oceans.

Inspired by folklore, Storm aims to encourage people to take action to protect the environment.

How does Storm operate?

Standing at 32ft tall, Storm is the largest puppet in Scotland.

However, despite her huge size, she remains completely operated by puppeteers.

A crew of 10 move the mythical figure’s legs, arms and head by pulling on ropes.

Storm stomps through the streets of Burghead. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Symon Macintyre, artistic director of Edinburgh-based Vision Mechanics, who created Storm, said: “When we were looking to make Storm we realised we had to try and keep our carbon footprint very low.

“We recycled an older puppet of ours called Big Man Walking. Her insides are made of recycled steel and aluminium, and they’re all wheels and cogs.

“It’s a very physical thing. It’s not automatic, it’s not controlled by big machines, it’s controlled physically by the 10 puppeteers.

“Her outer frame is all willowed. Her whole shape is this woven patterns and on top of that is recycled plastic from bubble wrap, wrapper and old bits of fishing net are hanging from her too.”

Storm’s environmental message

Storm travelled north at the weekend as part of the Source To Sea festival in Burghead before moving to Nairn for the town’s book and arts festival.

She is described as a mythical sea goddess from the deep, who has risen to encourage us all to celebrate our oceans and care for our coastlines.

The massive puppet took two years to create and is made entirely from recycled materials.

She will next be in Dundee on September 26 and will next be north in Wick on October 11 and in Oban on October 24.

