Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

WATCH: Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend to kick off tomorrow

By Danica Ollerova
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 28/10/2021, 5:15 pm

Locals will have one final chance to see all lighthouse sculptures at Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend before 58 lighthouses are auctioned on Monday November 1.

The Farewell Weekend will be held at the Gordon Barracks on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31.

The three-day event will give trail adventurers and those who were not able to get around all 50 sculptures one last opportunity to view all the main lighthouses together, alongside the 90 little lighthouses painted by schools, community groups and artists.

Once the event has concluded, the legacy of the Light The North lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and 8 small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand auction at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange which will be both an in-person and online event on November 1.

light the north farewell weekend
Don’t miss the Light The North Farewell Weekend from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31.

Preparing for auction

If you’re interested in bidding, you can fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for more information.

“We can’t quite believe we are almost at the end of the Light The North trail which culminates in our Farewell Weekend and then our auction,” said Fiona Fernie, Clan’s head of income generation and business development and project director for Light The North.

“The people of north-east have taken the trail to their hearts and been so involved in visiting all 50 lighthouses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

“These lighthouses, designed and painted by professional, emerging and as yet undiscovered artists, have shone their lights across the north-east for 10 weeks, encouraging people to explore and discover the region like never before.”

Locals will have one last chance to see all the lighthouses before they are auctioned.

How to book tickets for Light The North Farewell Weekend

Bookings for the Farewell Weekend are available for a 90-minute slot each day on Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30 from 10am to 5.30pm and on Sunday October 31 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Visitors can use this time to admire all lighthouse sculptures, take pictures and collect remaining lighthouses on Clan’s app.

There will be a quiet hour on Sunday from 10am to 11am, when no music will be played throughout the event site, making it suitable for adults and children with specific sensory needs.

Entrance tickets are priced at £5 per adult and £3 per child plus online booking fees and can be purchased here.

You might also like…

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express