WALK THIS WAY: Bullers of Buchan adventure will give you goosebumps

Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeenshire
The rugged stretch of coastline running north-east from Cruden Bay is spectacular at any time of year, but high summer produces a sensory extravaganza that would give David Attenborough goosebumps.
The outrageously sculpted rocks and sea stacks are teeming with birdlife, a constant cacophony that drowns out the ebb and flow of the waves far below.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe