Volunteers needed to support Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend

Clan Cancer Support is looking for volunteers to assist with its Light The North lighthouse trail Farewell Weekend taking place later this month.

The three-day event will give trail adventurers and those unable to get around all 50 sculptures one last opportunity to view all the main lighthouses together, alongside the 90 little lighthouses painted by schools, community groups and artists.

Following the Farewell Weekend, which will be held at the Gordon Barracks on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don from October 29 to 31, the sculptures will be auctioned to raise funds for the cancer support charity.

To make sure the event runs smoothly, “an army of volunteers” is required to assist with various responsibilities such as gate entry, manning of merchandise tents and signposting visitors around the venue.

Clan is looking for ‘army of volunteers’

Steph McCann, fundraising team manager and event lead for Light The North, said: “Volunteering allows you to meet new people, work in a team, gain new experiences and make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer all while hopefully having fun too.

“The public can volunteer as an individual, as a group of friends and family, as a corporate team or as a community group at the forthcoming Light The North Farewell Weekend.”

There are many different volunteering opportunities available across the weekend and all volunteers will be briefed prior to the event and supported throughout the day.

A rewarding volunteering experience

Steph added: “Our events help to build awareness of Clan as well as raising essential funds and volunteers are key to making this happen.

“Volunteers are essential not only in enabling us to host events such as the Farewell Weekend but in helping Clan provide a wide range of services, free of charge, to anyone affected by cancer.

“No matter what time you can give or what skills you can bring, Clan can offer you a special and rewarding volunteering experience.”

Volunteers must be aged 16 or older. Click here to sign up and to learn more about the volunteering opportunities.

Bidding farewell…

Following the Farewell Weekend, the legacy of the Light The North lighthouse trail will continue when all 50 large lighthouse sculptures and 8 small lighthouses take centre stage in the grand auction at Inverurie’s Thainstone Exchange which will be both an in-person and online event on November 1.

If you’re interested in bidding, you can fill in a registration form here or email lighthousekeeper@clancancersupport.org for more information.

