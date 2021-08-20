Vegan candles named after north-east beauty spots prove a hit

There is no denying that candles have been having a moment for quite some time, and our love for them shows no sign of abating.

Whether you go cheap and cheerful with an budget supermarket dupe, or splash the cash with more expensive brands, candles are a trend which are here to stay.

There’s a candle for every mood, whether that be a relaxing bath, romantic dinner or purely for the aesthetic appeal.

But with shoppers becoming more committed to sustainability, is there a way to ensure that we’re not burning the planet, wick by wick?

24 year old Sophia Park certainly believes there’s a way forward, after launching her own vegan soy candle business in lockdown last year.

The former drama student, who is now set to study for her PGDE in primary education at Aberdeen University, decided to make the most of her time on furlough and get creative.

Her gorgeous candles have won customers from as far afield as the US, with some scents named after beautiful places in the north-east.

Sophie is hoping not to burning the candle at both ends when she starts studying again though, and is proud that her “side hustle” has received such a positive reception.

Twist of fate

“I really didn’t know how things were going to go,” said Sophia, who lives in Cove.

“I graduated university in 2019 after studying drama, and I moved back in with my parents.

“When the pandemic hit, I felt a bit lost. But I decided to make the most of my time on furlough and work out what it really was that I wanted to do with my life.”

Fate already had the answer in store however, in the most unusual of ways.

“I started seeing 1111 everywhere,” said Sophia.

“It was happening every day, be that on the clock, microwave or the TV.

After a bit of googling, I found out that it can mean that you are on the right path and you should pay attention to what is going on around you.”

“Whether you believe in it or not, it gave me a lot of comfort and I still see those numbers daily.

“So the name, Eleven, just felt right.”

Sophia decided to buy a small candle making kit, and trialled fragrances on friends and family before taking the plunge.

She now makes all her sales online, thanks to the power of Instagram.

Her products tend to be dictated by the season, with some scents selling out in days.

Local inspiration

“All my fragrance names relate to the north-east, it’s the Scottish take on things and something that bit different,” said Sophia.

There’s Coastal Paths, which is based on an area in Cove, alongside Winter Gardens which is of course named after Duthie Park.”

“I think I’ve done around 20 fragrances so far, and I have new scents in the pipeline.

Sophia encourages customers to return the glass jars so they can be reused, and her packaging is also recyclable.

“I’ve tried to be as environmentally friendly as possible,” she said.

I think we are all becoming more aware of the importance of sustainability.”

Sophia pours the wax by hand and only makes small batches.

Although she has been approached by various shops wanting to stock her products, eager customers have often get there first.

“So last time I was asked, I didn’t have any stock left over,” said Sophia.

The future is bright

“I did roasty toasty last autumn, which is a combination of marshmallow, sandalwood and vanilla. That went down really well.

“I found the whole process quite therapeutic and I’ve received orders from places like Berlin and the US.

“I didn’t really know what to expect, but I sold out within a week last winter.

“I would never do a fragrance I don’t like, and my mum and dad quite often help me brainstorm with names.”

Sophia has already started planning ahead, so she can juggle studying and meeting the candle demand.

“I don’t really have a big five year plan, but I do anticipate being busier when I start uni again,” she said.

“I actually used to be a bit of a stress head, but now I just relax and go with the flow.

“I’ve honestly had so much fun doing this, and it would be great if it could continue.”

You can view the range via the Instagram page, @elevenbysp