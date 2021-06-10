TRAVEL: 18 Holidays Exploring the Very Best of UK & Ireland

Explore beautiful corners of the UK & Ireland across a wonderful selection of holidays currently available.

We start closer to home with a fine selection of Scottish tours.

1. Isle of Mull, Staffa and Iona

Discover the scenic trio of Mull, Staffa and Iona on an island hopping adventure packed with history, scenery and Scottish wildlife.

2. Autumn Tints of Arran

As Scotland transforms into a mixture of brown, gold, and orange hues, venture to Arran this autumn.

Featuring an excellent circular tour and visit to the impressive Brodick Castle, this popular tour sees readers based at the Kinloch Hotel, located on the ‘sunset side’ of the island.

3. Spring & Autumn in the West Highlands

Choose to visit the scenic West Highlands either this autumn or in the spring, admiring a collection of landscapes, ‘bonnie’ gardens and tranquil Loch Fyne.

4. Gardens of Dumfries & Galloway

Home to some of Scotland’s most beautiful gardens, visit Dumfries House, Logan Botanic Gardens and admire the fine art at Drumlanrig Castle, during this southern adventure.

5. Christmas in the Scottish Borders

‘Tis the season! Enjoy the lovely Scottish borders on a stress-free Christmas trip offering a little tradition, exploration and some well-deserved leisure time.

6. Grand Tour of the Outer Hebrides

An ever-popular tour of the Western Isles, visit a jaw-dropping selection of islands including Eriskay, Vatersay and Barra.

Further highlights include the mythical Standing Stones of Callanish, the Norse Mill at Shawbost, and Cockleshell beach.

7. A Classic Scottish Steam Break

Exploring the legacy of Victorian travel, combine romantic excursions aboard steam-powered locomotives and beautiful Scottish scenery during this irresistible Scottish break.

8. Historic Houses of the Scottish Borders

Step inside some of the grandest Scottish manors and castles in the entire country.

Exploring the history and legend of Floors Castle, Traquair House, Manderston, and more, the Scottish Borders awaits.

9. Best of Ayrshire Gardens

Departing this summer, enjoy some of the finest gardens in Scotland at their spectacular best.

Dumfries House, Culzean Castle, and a selection of private gardens are sprinkled throughout this incredible itinerary.

10. Shetland and its Outer Isles

As close to Norway as Scotland, the scenic Shetland Isles are the perfect place to get away from it all.

Trace thousands of years of history, visit important landmarks and take in the sheer beauty of this remote part of the world this summer.

11. City of Belfast & Cruising in the Emerald Isle

Venture across to the Emerald Isle, ticking off sights including stylish Belfast, Donegal Bay, and the charming seaside resort of Bundoran.

12. Grand Tour of Wales

Highlighting some of the greatest sights in Wales, see Swansea, the birthplace of Dylan Thomas, before reaching Cardiff.

In the capital, look out for Cardiff’s historic castle and stylish waterfront during a guided tour.

Another fascinating excursion, enjoy a trip on the Electric Cliff Railway looking down upon Aberystwyth before spending time in Caernarfon, home to the UNESCO-listed Caernarfon Castle, once an important medieval stronghold.

13. Dublin & Ireland’s Ancient East

Expect scenic cruises, city exploration, and time spent in lovely towns rich in sights and history throughout this Irish escape.

14. Historic Railways of the Isle of Man

Lovely beaches, miles of unspoilt countryside – the Isle of Man is the Jewel of the Irish Sea.

Enjoy scenic railway journeys, spend time in Port Erin and explore Laxey, home of the world’s largest working waterwheel.

15. Belfast & the Titanic Experience

Spend time in one of the world’s most famous cities and experience the story of the Titanic, during this essential city break.

Escaping the confines of the city, readers will also have the chance to join a tour of the renowned Antrim Coast and visit the mythical Giant’s Causeway.

16. Donegal and the Giant’s Causeway

Soak up spectacular scenery throughout Donegal and visit the mythical Giant’s Causeway.

Throughout this holiday, readers will discover the astonishing rock formations of the Giant’s Causeway, wander historic Donegal town and visit beautiful Glenveagh National Park.

17. Jersey – The Sun-Kissed Channel Isle

The largest of the Channel Islands, soak up the sunshine and scenery across Jersey this autumn.

Tour the island, visit fascinating War Tunnels, and enjoy a coastline cruise showing off the very best of this beautiful island.

18. Oxford, Blenheim & the Cotswolds

Areas of outstanding beauty, historic landmarks, and charming villages – travel south to join a fantastic tour of Oxford and The Cotswolds.

Highlights range from UNESCO-listed Blenheim Palace to a boat trip along the River Isis.

Discover the very best of the UK