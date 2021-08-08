Two-Minute Masterpiece: Watch as a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ reveals its secrets

A delightful “cabinet of curiosities” in Aberdeen Art Gallery is the focus of our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Ainize Moschynski, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, talks us through some of the fascinating pieces in the Meal Time Travel display to reveal how these exotic items were once everyday household items.

Our Two-Minute Masterpiece explores the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

