Two-Minute Masterpiece: Take a deep dive into the story of the Newt Suit

Two-Minute Masterpiece takes a deep dive into a fascinating piece of kit at Aberdeen Maritime Museum that looks as if it should be used for exploring outer space.

But the “Newt Suit” was used to help explore another frontier closer to home – the deeps of the North Sea.

Join Lynne Clark, museum assistant with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, as she takes us on an in-depth look at this fascinating equipment.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

