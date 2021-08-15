Two-Minute Masterpiece: Fascinating story behind an ancient Chinese god of long life

Join us as Tw0-Minute Masterpiece explores the fascinating story behind the figure of ancient Chinese deity, Shou-Lao.

This intricate piece can be found in Aberdeen Art Gallery and, as museum assistant Kirstin Angus explains, is full of symbolism around longevity, health and luck, still found in Chinese culture today.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

