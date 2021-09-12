Two-Minute Masterpiece: Face-to-face with a celebrated Victorian artist

The face of Victorian artist Lord Frederic Leighton is the focus of our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Mandy Smith, a museum assistant at Aberdeen Art Gallery, explains how the famed painter became part of the line-up of a series of self-portraits proudly on display as part of the city’s collection.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

