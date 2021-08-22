Two-Minute Masterpiece: Discover the Bone Ship and its fascinating place in naval and military history

Welcome to Two-Minute Masterpiece… and a fascinating glimpse into the Bone Ship in Aberdeen Maritime Museum, which re-opened this week.

It’s a compelling story of a piece crafted by an unknown French prisoner-of-war during Napoleonic times, as told by Anthony Edwards, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

