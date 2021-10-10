Two-Minute Masterpiece: Cosmo George depicted near Aberdeenshire castle

A portrait of Cosmo George displaying his wealth and status is the focus of this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece.

The artwork is by Aberdeen artist John Alexander who painted many portraits for the Gordon family, explains Danielle Jones, museum supervisor at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Cosmo George – the third Duke of Gordon – is shown against the background of Huntly Castle. However, the artist’s attempt to integrate the Duke into the Aberdeenshire landscape is not completely successful – the castle’s dimensions and depth perception are off.

The painter, who studied in Italy under Giuseppe Bartolomeo Chiari of the late-Baroque period, had strong links with the north-east clan. He even went on to decorate the staircase and ceiling at Gordon Castle for the Marquis of Huntly, the future second Duke of Gordon.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

