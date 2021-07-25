Two-Minute Masterpiece: Bold gaze that changed how women were viewed in art

There is something wonderful about gazing at a work of art… even more so when the subject of a painting is gazing back.

In our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece, the compelling portrait of Anne Finlay by Dorothy Johnstone is explored by Rebecca Stephen Kendle, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums.

She discusses how the bold gaze of the subject helped change how women are viewed in art.

Our Two-Minute Masterpiece series explores the stunning artworks housed across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Telling the stories of these treasures – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

