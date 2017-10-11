Review: Trio of funnymen kept laugh count up despite low numbers at show

Aberdonians, like myself, are often accused of being tight with their cash – so when I rocked up to the Douglas Hotel last night to see three comedians in one show, I expected the venue to be out the door.

Unfortunately only 25 hardy souls turned out to see Billy Kirkwood, Jamie Dalgleish and Damian Clark as part of the Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

“Veteran” Billy took to the stage to liven up the crowd, and to his credit he didn’t let the lack of atmosphere dampen his spirits.

He delivered some brilliant observational comedy and then handed the reins over to young and upcoming comedian, Jamie.

Jamie was clearly less comfortable with the turnout, however it didn’t stop him delivering an impressive set filled with criticisms of his granny and the Granite City.

The second instalment of the evening was kicked off by Billy who worked on getting the sparse audience more rowdy before Aussie comedian Damian Clark hit the stage.

Damian, like Billy, was more comfortable with the set-up and brought his high-energy act to the stage which involved singing, acting and dancing while exploring topics of drinking and the all-day breakfast.