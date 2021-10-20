Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Treat for The Temptations fans as Just My Imagination comes to The Tivoli

By Danica Ollerova
20/10/2021, 11:45 am

Brand new stage show Just My Imagination – which hopes to become the next Jersey Boys – is coming to The Tivoli to deliver a “concert that never was” for north-east fans of The Temptations.

Fifty years ago, The Temptations’ single Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone became a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to pick up three Grammy Awards.

From there, thanks to their harmonies as well as choreography, the Motown band became one of the definitive vocal groups of the 1960.

And in 2022, a new show – which features a talented West End cast and is directed by six-time Olivier-nominated actor and choreographer Jason Pennycooke – will bring The Temptations’ top 20 songs to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on Saturday April 9.

the temptations
Just My Imagination will bring the biggest The Temptation hits to Aberdeen,

‘Feel-good treat for theatre-goers’

Show producer Mark Halliday said: “By packing in all of The Temptations’ million-selling hits, Just My Imagination is a real feel-good treat for theatre-goers.

“Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone was responsible for reinventing the group, redefining the Motown sound and is the high point of our power-packed production.

“The show is far more than just another throw-away tribute show. It features a dynamic West End cast and musicians who can really play.”

Just My Imagination will also take music fans back to the classic five of David Ruffin, Otis Williams, Eddie Kendricks, Melvin Franklin and Paul Williams and their first hit The Way You Do the Things You Do.

The Temptations fans will be in for a great night of entertainment

Mark says that the show is the “concert that never was” as it captures all of the group’s career highs including Get Ready, My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Just My Imagination, Treat Her Like a Lady and more.

Tickets are now on sale for the show taking place next year.

“The Temptations are named as the number one band in the history of rhythm and blues by Billboard Magazine for good reason,” said Mark.

“Our job is to ensure that this production truly does justice to their incredible repertoire.

“Just My Imagination is set to become the new Jersey Boys – bringing a fresh, exhilarating and incomparable night of sing-along, dance-along magic to theatres throughout the UK.”

Click here if you wish to book tickets.

You might also like…

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express