Trainer shares energy-boosting tips as the clocks go back

As the clocks turn back and the nights continue to draw in, growing ever-colder and darker, a personal trainer has shared her tips for keeping your energy levels up.

Belle Hutt, 26, was diagnosed with narcolepsy a decade ago, with the brain condition causing her to suddenly fall asleep at inappropriate moments.

Her body is unable to regular its sleeping and waking patterns, leaving her tired throughout the day and often unable to fully concentrate.

But she has found a number of ways to keep herself alert and active, which can benefit anyone who wants to stay stimulated during the day.

1: Try some short bursts of movement

Belle has found movement is the most effective way to help her feel more awake.

Rather than reaching for the coffee, she’ll nip out the door for a brisk 15-minute walk, or try a few rounds of jumping jacks.

“Movement releases endorphins, which are known as the happy hormone,” she said.

“As a result, you’ll feel much more level headed, motivated, energised and most importantly – awake.”

2: Find a long-term exercise routine

Belle credits exercise for saving her from “a life of drowsiness, fatigue and exhaustion.”

She explained: “The most important and most effective way to boost your energy levels long-term is daily exercise.

“Half an hour of exercise is approximately 3% of your day, and is a manageable starting point for most people.”

For someone new to exercising, she recommends waking up 30 minutes early for some HIIT (high intensity interval training), cardio, or even dancing round the living room.

3: Never hit snooze

Belle discovered through research that hitting the hitting snooze button on our alarm clocks results in additional tiredness.

She gave us an alternative method: “I suggest putting your phone or alarm clock on the other side of the room, so you must get out of bed to turn it off.

Be realistic when setting your alarm, and don’t underestimate how important the first hour of your day is.

Instead of hitting snooze and spending the first 30 minutes of your day drifting in and out of restless sleep, get up, brush your teeth, get some fresh air and do some exercise. Before you know it, you’ll feel excited for the day ahead.”

4: Be mindful of your meal times

Belle warned that eating too close to bedtime isn’t advisable as most people can’t sleep comfortably on a full stomach.

“I always recommend finishing your evening meal two hours before going to sleep, to allow your stomach time to properly digest your food” Belle commented.

She also recommends snacking on fruit to stay awake, due to its high sugar content.

“I suggest pairing fruit with a protein, such as a handful of almonds, to slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, keeping your energy levels balanced and avoiding any sugar highs or lows,” she added.

5: Surround yourself with positive people

Belle stressed that a “negative mindset” cannot be tackled through a “number of Red Bulls, black coffees or energy bars”.

She said that often this kind of fatigue is “down to a choice you are making to feel tired every day – with no intention of doing anything about it.”

Belle added: “You would be surprised how important it is to surround yourself with positive people and uplifting souls.

“Always try to avoid negative responses.

“If someone asks you how you are, instead of replying with ‘I’m so tired’ or ‘I’m totally exhausted’, change it to ‘I’m ready for a fabulous day!’

“Be the light, the energy and the vibe you know that you want to be.”

