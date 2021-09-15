Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Top artists to celebrate the life of St Columba in unique Braemar performance

By Scott Begbie
15/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Detail from a painting of Iona Abbey by acclaimed Scottish artist Jolomo.
Detail from a painting of Iona Abbey by acclaimed Scottish artist Jolomo.

Top artists – including Aberdeenshire fiddler Paul Anderson and Scottish painter Jolomo – will be in Braemar this weekend to launch a unique celebration of the island of Iona and St Columba.

In The Footsteps of Colm Cille (St Columba) is an inspiring book featuring new paintings by John Lowrie Morrison (Jolomo), verse by Irish lyricist Francis Devine and a CD of tunes written and performed by Paul.

Legendary fiddler Paul Anderson is part of a project celebrating Iona and St Columba.

All three artists will take part in a special performance on Sunday at St Margaret’s, Braemar’s performance, arts and heritage centre.

The project has been pulled together by the Rev. Kenneth MacKenzie, the Chaplain to the Queen at Braemar and Crathie, and supported by the St Margaret’s Trust.

Mr MacKenzie said his time in Braemar led him to the idea of a “spirituality of place” and Iona developed as a focus for that after discussions with the three artists involved.

In the footsteps of Colm Cille

He said: “What a privilege it has been to walk a little while alongside some unlikely companions In the footsteps of Colm Cille, and what delight awaits those who will yet take time to immerse themselves in this book and in this music.”

The public is invited to Sunday’s concert, taking place at 6pm, which will be a unique opportunity to see all three artists in one place at the same time.

Jolomo is one of Scotland’s leading expressionist paintings, world-renowned for his works on the Scottish landscape.

Jolomo has a new series of paintings of Iona included in the book, In The Footsteps of Colm Cille.

Paul Anderson, from Tarland, is the finest Scots fiddler of his generation, winning countless awards and competitions, while composing more than 300 pieces of music. He has just been confirmed as a Doctor Of Music at Robert Gordon University.

Francis Devine has three published three collections of acclaimed poetry, including his most recent, Outside Left.

The book and CD of In The Footsteps Of Colm Cille costs £25 and will be available at the Sunday concert or by emailing kmackenzie@churchofscotland.org.uk

