Top artists to celebrate the life of St Columba in unique Braemar performance

Top artists – including Aberdeenshire fiddler Paul Anderson and Scottish painter Jolomo – will be in Braemar this weekend to launch a unique celebration of the island of Iona and St Columba.

In The Footsteps of Colm Cille (St Columba) is an inspiring book featuring new paintings by John Lowrie Morrison (Jolomo), verse by Irish lyricist Francis Devine and a CD of tunes written and performed by Paul.

All three artists will take part in a special performance on Sunday at St Margaret’s, Braemar’s performance, arts and heritage centre.

The project has been pulled together by the Rev. Kenneth MacKenzie, the Chaplain to the Queen at Braemar and Crathie, and supported by the St Margaret’s Trust.

Mr MacKenzie said his time in Braemar led him to the idea of a “spirituality of place” and Iona developed as a focus for that after discussions with the three artists involved.

In the footsteps of Colm Cille

He said: “What a privilege it has been to walk a little while alongside some unlikely companions In the footsteps of Colm Cille, and what delight awaits those who will yet take time to immerse themselves in this book and in this music.”

The public is invited to Sunday’s concert, taking place at 6pm, which will be a unique opportunity to see all three artists in one place at the same time.

Jolomo is one of Scotland’s leading expressionist paintings, world-renowned for his works on the Scottish landscape.

Paul Anderson, from Tarland, is the finest Scots fiddler of his generation, winning countless awards and competitions, while composing more than 300 pieces of music. He has just been confirmed as a Doctor Of Music at Robert Gordon University.

Francis Devine has three published three collections of acclaimed poetry, including his most recent, Outside Left.

The book and CD of In The Footsteps Of Colm Cille costs £25 and will be available at the Sunday concert or by emailing kmackenzie@churchofscotland.org.uk

