Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Tim Minchin: All you need to know about his Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
14/10/2021, 5:00 pm

From whether you need to have proof of vaccination to how to get to the popular Aberdeen venue, we answer your questions about Tim Minchin’s upcoming P&J Live gig.

After months of cancellations and rescheduled shows, many Aberdeen music, theatre and comedy fans are now eager to see their favourite artists perform live.

To make sure everyone is safe and can enjoy the gig, there are still some rules in place. Read on for everything you need to know about Tim Minchin’s Aberdeen gig.

If you wish to read our interview with Tim and find out more about the comedian, click here.

When and where will Tim Minchin perform in Aberdeen?

The Australian comedian will perform on Saturday October 16 at P&J Live. Doors open at 6pm.

Which songs will he perform?

His new tour BACK is billed as “Old Songs, New Songs, F*** You Songs”, with a setlist composed from all of his previous tours. Listen to some of Tim’s best-known comedy songs below.

What is Tim Minchin best known for?

Acclaimed comedian and composer Tim Minchin wrote the music and lyrics for West End smash-hit Matilda The Musical. He has released numerous CDs, DVDs and live comedy shows that he performed internationally, as well as the popular TV series, Upright.

How do I get to P&J Live?

Venue bosses are urging people to use public transport.

On foot

P&J Live is only a 15-minute walk from both Aberdeen International Airport and Dyce Train Station.

Bus

  • Stagecoach Jet Service 727: The Aberdeen Union Square Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates 24/7, with buses every 10 to 30 minutes. The bus journey will take approximately 30 minutes.
  • First X27 Service: The Guild Street Aberdeen Bus Station to Aberdeen Airport via P&J Live route operates from 5:35am to 5:30pm Monday – Saturday.
tim minchin
Tim Minchin will perform popular songs from all his previous tours.

Bicycle

Extensive bicycle parking is available in both the surface and sub-t car parks free of charge. Click here to see cycling maps to check out how to get to the venue.

Car + parking

Gig-goers can enter via Dyce Drive or A96 if travelling southbound, as other entry points are bus gates only. Visitors can exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive. To pay for parking people can either use one of the on-site payment machines or APCOA Connect App.

Parking charges: £3.50 (up to three hours), £10 (up to eight hours), £15 (up to 15 hours).

Drop-off + pick up

A drop-off and pick-up point is situated beside the taxi rank. Please note that the maximum stay is 30 minutes.

Taxi

There is a taxi pick-up and drop-off point located on the P&J Live site, as well as a dedicated taxi rank which is in operation during major events.

Do I need to have proof of vaccination?

Due to the capacity of the event, visitors will not be required to present proof of vaccination status on entry to this event.

(From October all indoor live events with an audience capacity of over 10,000, indoor standing shows of 500+ and all consumer exhibitions, will require visitors to present proof of vaccination on entry.)

Will I have to wear a face mask?

Yes. By law, everyone aged 12 and over must wear a face covering, unless exempt, in most indoor public spaces, including indoor entertainment venues. Masks need not be worn when eating, drinking or dancing.

Will alcohol and food be available?

There are many food and beverage options available to purchase, including catering outlets offering a variety of hot food options. P&J Live aims to be completely cashless – all the venue’s bars, kiosks and restaurants accept card payments and there are no cash machines on site.

Are tickets for Tim Minchin gig still available?

There are still a few ticket available from pandjlive.com.

More information:

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express