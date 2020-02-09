These stunning Aberdeenshire castles are all available on Airbnb

Ever wanted to live in a castle? We’ve picked seven Airbnb properties that are castles, manors or chalets that would be perfect for some time away from reality.

This castle is just seven miles away from Inverurie, in the small village of Meikle Wartle. It can host more than sixteen people, with eight bedrooms, eleven beds and six bathrooms.

Ideal for events, this estate has been family owned for 900-years. Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie’s parents are the current keepers. Leslie and her husband, actor Kit Harrington, held their wedding reception at the property in 2018.

The castle will set you back around £1,050 per night, however for those staying for a while a discount of 65% will be applied.

Craigston Castle has belonged to the Urquhart family since 1604, and has been acting as a family home on and off for the past four-hundred years. Current owner, William P. Urquhart, is renting the property out to keep the spirit of the castle alive. The six bedroom, six bathroom home can play host to up twelve guests with a dedicated bathroom for each bedroom.

Special activities including massages, whisky and gin tastings and clay pigeon shooting are all available upon arrangement in advance.

To stay at the historic castle, it will set you back £414 per night with a weekly discount of 31% available.

This apartment, located in the historic Fyvie Castle, is owned by the National Trust for Scotland.

The castle is open to the public during the day with the apartment available to holidaymakers overnight with the ability to accommodate up to sixteen guests in four double and four twin rooms.

The apartment costs £500 per night, and will give you the run of the castle grounds.

It’s not technically a castle however, this historical family home in rural Aberdeenshire dates back to the 1580s and sits within a sprawling eight acre garden.

With seven bedrooms and four bathrooms up to twelve people can stay here and spend some quality time away from the rest of the world for just £304 per night.

Castle of Park is one of the only properties in the Aberdeen area which features an outdoor pool available for use.

Eight bedrooms and bathrooms, and twelve beds throughout the property, mean there’s plenty of space for large parties.

The property is located in a secluded parkland near Banff, and near main roads and access to the extra features of the property, which include a billiards room, are included in the £630 per night price.

This property, near Fraserburgh, is a stunning manor house with ten bedrooms, sixteen beds and plenty of bathrooms to house a whole family – or class of people.

After spending some time as seven separate flats, the building was restored to reveal period features such as the central atrium and the glass cupola that bathes the house in light, no matter the weather.

For £950 per night, with a 15% weekly discount, this home away from home could be the perfect wedding destination for a small intimate event.

Fully catered and with the run of the castle, this sporting estate can be hired for exclusive events including weddings and has a range of services available to guests.

Gordon Castle is set within an eight-acre walled garden, with more property including holiday cottages also available to rent. Further amenities also include arrangements for traditional country sports including fly fishing.

You can take over the entire castle for £3,500 per night.