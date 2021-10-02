‘There was no cure for this, it hit me really, really hard’: My Health Story, Part 1

At first, Samantha Leckie thought she had picked up a run-of-the-mill stomach bug.
With a young son at nursery who loved to explore, she was used to small infections making their way into her home.
But she began to worry when the symptoms not only persisted but began to grow worse.
Soon she was left so exhausted she couldn’t make it through the day without napping, regularly suffering cramps and passing blood.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe