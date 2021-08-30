The ShowHawk Duo will turn Aberdeen acoustic night into rave

Captivating worldwide audiences with their spectacular approach to playing the guitar, The ShowHawk Duo will bring their unique renditions to Aberdeen.

British guitarists Mikhail Asanovic and Jake Wright – The ShowHawk Duo – are known for their playing style which has broken down barriers between acoustic and electronic music.

Whether playing old-school trance classics or modern funky house, their live shows know no boundaries. Aberdeen fans will be able to find out what the buzz is all about for themselves when the talented artists perform at Unit 51 on October 9.

Turning acoustic nights into raves

Mikhail (Mik) – a classical guitarist at heart – studied at Manchester’s RNCM whereas Jake is an electric junkie and grew up playing in rock and metal bands. So while Mik’s classical foundation shines through in the music, Jake’s raw percussive approach always keeps the crowd moving.

Together, they managed to create a unique and impressive sound, and have turned many acoustic nights into raves.

The ShowHawk Duo started out as buskers

Starting out as buskers, the musicians have since gone on to play all over the globe. They have appeared on BBC Radio 1 and also performed at most of the UK’s large festivals including Main Stage at Bestival, Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival, Secret Garden Party, Wilderness, Somersault, Lost Village, Boomtown and more.

They also played sell-out shows on their 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 UK tours, and headlined The O2 Forum in addition to receiving five-star reviews and playing a sell-out show at Edinburgh Fringe.

Now, the duo will perform on stages across the nation, as they embark on their mammoth UK and Ireland tour. Spanning 26 different dates, The ShowHawk Duo will unleash their fiery acoustic sound to audiences far and wide, kicking off their tour in Leicester.

Tickets for the Aberdeen gig are now on sale and can be purchased here.