Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

The Script will play their greatest hits at P&J Live

By Scott Begbie
27/08/2021, 8:05 am Updated: 27/08/2021, 8:16 am
The Script will bring their greatest hits tour to P&J Live next year.

The Script are heading back to Aberdeen as part of their extensive greatest hits tours of the UK.

The hugely successful Irish alt-pop trio will perform at P&J Live on Thursday May 26 next year, on the back of their upcoming album Tales From The Script, due for release on October 1.

It compiles all of the band’s biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far.

Highlights will include their number one smash, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) along with Top 10 tracks, such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Superheroes.

The trio – Danny O’Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan – say it honours everything they have achieved, as well as offering a new song, I Want It All, which is out now.

Playing all The Script’s best songs

Danny said: “The Tales From The Script album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it’s also our story so far.

“We’re so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I’m gonna lose it on stage, night after night.”

Bandmate Glen said: “We’re taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we’ve survived and we’ve all got through to this moment together.”

The Script playing at P&J Live in March last year.

The Script have a huge following, including in the north-east, having racked up five UK number one albums, six billion streams and two million ticket sales for previous tours.

Bosses at P&J Live expect it to be one of their biggest shows of 2022.

When do The Script tickets go on sale?

Louise Stewart, the venue’s head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing, said:  “We are thrilled to welcome The Script back to Aberdeen following their incredible appearance at our venue back in March 2020.

The Script are renowned for their live shows – including their previous gig at P&J Live.

“The band is always a big hit with fans from the north-east and we are excited to hear them play their songs, old and new, back on stage.”

Tickets for the Aberdeen gig, which will feature special guest Ella Henderson, will go on sale on Friday September 3 at 9.30am at pandjlive.com

Tales From The Script will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order here.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express