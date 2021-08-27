The Script will play their greatest hits at P&J Live

The Script are heading back to Aberdeen as part of their extensive greatest hits tours of the UK.

The hugely successful Irish alt-pop trio will perform at P&J Live on Thursday May 26 next year, on the back of their upcoming album Tales From The Script, due for release on October 1.

It compiles all of the band’s biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far.

Highlights will include their number one smash, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) along with Top 10 tracks, such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For the First Time and Superheroes.

The trio – Danny O’Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan – say it honours everything they have achieved, as well as offering a new song, I Want It All, which is out now.

Playing all The Script’s best songs

Danny said: “The Tales From The Script album is a springboard to our next chapter, but it’s also our story so far.

“We’re so excited to be taking it on the road. I know I’m gonna lose it on stage, night after night.”

Bandmate Glen said: “We’re taking all the best songs and playing them all together in one place. It will turn it into a celebration that we’ve survived and we’ve all got through to this moment together.”

The Script have a huge following, including in the north-east, having racked up five UK number one albums, six billion streams and two million ticket sales for previous tours.

Bosses at P&J Live expect it to be one of their biggest shows of 2022.

When do The Script tickets go on sale?

Louise Stewart, the venue’s head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing, said: “We are thrilled to welcome The Script back to Aberdeen following their incredible appearance at our venue back in March 2020.

“The band is always a big hit with fans from the north-east and we are excited to hear them play their songs, old and new, back on stage.”

Tickets for the Aberdeen gig, which will feature special guest Ella Henderson, will go on sale on Friday September 3 at 9.30am at pandjlive.com

Tales From The Script will be released on CD, digital and cassette formats, and is available to pre-order here.