The Quireboys to bring special 30th anniversary show to Aberdeen

English rock band The Quireboys will bring their special anniversary tour to Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree.

To mark 30 years since releasing their debut album A Bit of What You Fancy, the London rockers will perform the album in full for Aberdeen audiences on Saturday October 15.

The band recently released a re-recorded version of their hit album. And while A Bit of What You Fancy’s 30th anniversary was last year, the band had to postpone their concerts due to the ongoing pandemic.

It all began with A Bit of What You Fancy

Frontman Jonathan Gray, better known by his stage name Spike, said: “A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for The Quireboys.

“It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound.

“I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th anniversary.”

Originally known as The Queerboys and later as the London Quireboys, the band was successful during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with their album A Bit of What You Fancy reaching number two on the UK Albums Chart.

Their highest-charting single was the song Hey You which peaked at number 5 in the US Billboard Rock Chart and number 14 in the UK Singles chart.

The Quireboys previously supported Guns N’ Roses at the legendary Hammersmith Odeon in London and released 12 albums to date, with their latest one – Amazing Disgrace – being released in 2019.

In addition to Hey You, the band’s other hits include I Don’t Love You Anymore, Brother Louie and Tramps and Thieves.

Troy Redfern to support The Quireboys

Hailed as Britain’s King of Slide Guitar, singer-songwriter Troy Redfern and his three-piece band will support The Quireboys. Troy will perform songs from his critically acclaimed new album The Fire Cosmic.

How to book tickets

The Quireboys will perform on Friday October 15 at 7pm at The Lemon Tree. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

