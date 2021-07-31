The Knoydart peninsula: A week at the edge of the Earth

Often described as a wilderness, the Knoydart peninsula offers something that’s rare these days: a completely off-grid life.
Situated on the west coast between Loch Nevis and Loch Hourn, Knoydart covers around 55,000 acres. Cut off from the UK mainland road network, access is by boat or by foot with the landscape home to four Munros and numerous Corbetts.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe