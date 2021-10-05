Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Gondoliers will bring a breath of Italian summer – and great opera – to Eden Court

By Scott Begbie
05/10/2021, 11:45 am
Singer Richard Suart in rehearsal for The Gondoliers, which is coming to Eden Court next month.

Scottish Opera is returning to touring, bringing a brand new production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers to Eden Court in Inverness next month.

And the company promises the witty and vibrant show will be the “perfect tonic after a difficult 18 months” offering audiences the joy of live performance again.

The production’s director, Stuart Maunder, said: “The Gondoliers is a brilliant romp, with glorious music, a sumptuous design and a cast to die for.

“Opera relies on bringing people together in one place, at one time, to have a shared experience of the great works. Well, we’re back, ready, willing and champing at the bit to deliver this great piece.”

The Gondoliers
Yvonne Howard in rehearsal as the Duchess of Plaza-Toro.

The Gondoliers will be at the Inverness venue from Wednesday November 10 to Saturday November 13, in this co-production with D’Oyly Carte Opera and State Opera South Australia.

Like a breath of Italian summer air

Stuart, who is artistic director at State Opera South Australia, said: “The Gondoliers’ fusion of infectious melody, topsy-turvy wit and heartfelt sentiment is a combination that never ages – indeed, perhaps it’s something we need now more than ever.”

The G&S work satirises the ruling classes and their position within society, with the tale of two happy-go-lucky gondoliers who discover that one of them is the heir to the throne of a distant kingdom. In a show packed full of fun, the gondoliers set off to rule with an idealistic – if somewhat chaotic – plan.

Conductor and Scottish Opera’s head of music, Derek Clark, said: “The Gondoliers is like a breath of Italian summer air.

Costume sketches for Scottish Opera’s The Gondoliers.

“Gilbert’s witty book and lyrics show him at the top of his game and Sullivan, inspired by the Venetian setting, produced his sunniest score, with one lilting melody after another – all guaranteed to make you leave the theatre with a smile on your face. It’s pure joy from start to finish, exactly what is needed after a difficult year.”

How to get tickets for The Gondoliers

Set and costume designer Dick Bird embraces the absurdity of Gilbert’s libretto by bringing the story to life with fabulously inventive props – which are never quite what they seem – and exquisitely detailed costumes to transport audiences to Venice’s Grand Canal.

The performance at Eden Court on Friday November 12 will be an “Access Opera” version, carefully curated and shortened, introduced by a narrator and feature cast. Following from Scottish Opera’s ground-breaking dementia-friendly performances, the show is open to all and suitable for anyone who might enjoy the flexibility and freedom to relax and move around.

For tickets visit eden-court.co.uk

