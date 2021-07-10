The fitness phenomenon that helps with menopause – and strengthen family relationships

You may have heard of CrossFit – the workout taking the world by storm.

It’s a class based on a mixture of aerobic exercise, bodyweight exercises and weightlifting.

And it may be known for its high intensity, but devotees say anyone can do it because you scale the workout to your own abilities.

If you speak to anyone talking the class they’ll soon tell you it’s the best way to transform your body.

Three enthusiasts from CrossFit Shire gym in Inverurie have found it not only got them fit, but also improved their lives.

Nancy Thomson credits it for helping with her menopause symptoms, and Rachael and Ian Adam say it’s strengthened their father-daughter relationship.

The exercises help beat fatigue

Nancy first began suffering from peri-menopause symptoms shortly after turning 43, suffering from extreme fatigue caused by the change of hormones in her body.

“It comes with lots of symptoms such as extreme tiredness and it can affect your mental health as well,” the hairdresser said.

“Zero patience was a major thing for me – and extreme fatigue; I was just so tired all the time.

“It started a few years ago but gradually got worse.”

The 48-year-old noticed she had little energy and found herself napping during the afternoon – until she discovered CrossFit.

“This last year has been really quite tough with the menopause so I started HRT which has helped a lot but going to classes most days every week has really lifted my mood and energy.

And after joining her local group, she was surprised to find she was challenging herself to lift heavy weights.

“I’ve always been interested in fitness but I thought there was no way I could do it because I thought it would be too much,” she said.

“I used to just do dumbbell work, but now I’m actually holding an Olympic Bar with a lot of weight on it.”

Combining exercise with HRT medication has helped her immensely. Now the mother-of-two enjoys the class so much she gets out of her bed for 6am sessions, and tries to go to classes four to six times a week.

Every day is different at CrossFit which is based on a mixture of exercises focused on both cardio and strength.

Classes usually include an extensive warm-up with exercises such as jumping jacks, lunges, jumping rope and squats to properly prepare your body for the session.

‘It’s given me more energy and I’m a lot fitter now’

A typical class for Nancy, of Inverurie, involves using cardiovascular equipment, skipping, Kettlebell swings and lifting weights.

“Before I was on HRT I felt like I was walking on quicksand all the time. I was so tired I struggled to function and had to come home for a nap at lunchtime.

“It just takes the spark out of you, you lose yourself a bit and you feel like you’re the only person who is going through it, although you’re not.

“I don’t feel there’s enough education out there about it. Once you start the HRT and get the right balance of your hormones you then start to feel better, but I couldn’t get through my week without CrossFit.

“It’s given me more energy and I’m also a lot fitter now.”

‘You leave feeling a lot happier’

Fellow CrossFitters Rachael and Ian Adam work out at the Burghmuir Circle gym in Inverurie together.

Rachael, who used to be part of the Garioch Amateur Swimming Club, said: “We’ve always done a sporty thing together.

“I used to swim professionally and dad would come to every single competition.

“I go about four times a week, I would like to go more but you can’t fit everything in.

“You leave feeling a lot better and happier – even though you’re absolutely knackered by the end of it, it makes you feel good.”

‘The big advantage for me is the scaling’

The exercise class challenges them to beat their personal best but Rachael said it can get quite competitive.

The oil and gas industry accountant added: “We’re quite competitive with each other – if he is still going, I can’t stop. Dad is pretty fit and I don’t want him to beat me!”

Dad Ian is also sporty and enjoys his CrossFit sessions, as well as golf.

The 64-year-old said: “For me the CrossFit training is the type of exercise I need because it involves strength and aerobic work, a mix of everything.

“The big advantage for me is the scaling, Rachael might have to do 15 burpees or squats and I will do 10 in the same time. We’re actually pushing each other to a different level and both getting something out of it at the same time.

“We have a bit of fun. It’s really good for both of us, it strengthens the bond between us.

“For me at my age I want to keep my strength and health and fitness up.” And he joked: “The goal is to try to stay out of a nursing home for the next 10 years!”