Tat’ll do nicely: Aberdeen tattoo studio offering free radiotherapy mark removal

By James Wyllie
28/08/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 28/08/2021, 7:17 am
Richard Pinch, Joanne Wrigley and Will Massie are offering free removal of radiotherapy marks at the studio. Picture by Kami Thomson.
An Aberdeen tattoo studio is offering free removals of the permanent radiotherapy marks some former cancer patients can be left with.

When planning out treatment, radiographers often need to make a few pin-point tattoo marks to ensure it hits the same spot each time.

While some people are content to keep them, for others they can be a painful reminder of their experience.

And Richard Pinch, who runs Richard’s on Trinity Quay, is hoping his team can help ease some former patients’ struggles.

“Some people might like to keep them just as a reminder and others might wish they didn’t have them,” he explained.

“You could cover it with a tattoo you would like, or remove it, or keep it and put up with it.

“But I know if someone offered it to me for free and I didn’t want it, I’d be knocking on the door.”

Joanne, Richard and Will with the new equipment. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Richard said: “The only reason I know about the tattoo marks is because my dad had prostate cancer.

“He said it was the only tattoo he’d ever have – and obviously I’ve run a tattoo business for 40-odd years now, so it was a standing joke between us.

“I got a full body suit and he got two little dots.”

The studio purchased the tattoo removal equipment just before the lockdown, and several members of staff have now been trained to use it.

