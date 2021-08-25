Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sudden confusion, rashes and ‘Covid toes’: The full list of coronavirus symptoms you may be unaware of

By James Wyllie
25/08/2021, 11:45 am
A full list of 21 Covid symptoms has been developed by researchers.
A nationwide study with more than four million participants has revealed a total of 21 symptoms that could signal someone has developed Covid-19.

Alongside the typical signs of the disease, such as shortness of breath and a persistent cough, a raft of less common traits have emerged.

These have been picked up by the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, which feeds into research on the pandemic at King’s College London.

People are being warned to self-isolate and book a PCR test when showing any of these unexplained new symptoms, regardless of how mild they may be.

‘More to Covid than cough and fever’

NHS Western Isles is warning there is 'more to Covid' than the main symptoms people are aware of.
A spokeswoman for NHS Western Isles explained: “The vast majority of us are well aware of the widely publicised three main symptoms of Covid-19 – a high temperature, persistent cough and loss of or change in taste or sense of smell.

“However, it has become clear that there is more to Covid than cough and fever.

“And what you may not know is that there are also different common symptoms for those who contract Covid-19 after being vaccinated.”

This list includes heat rashes and the likes of so-called “Covid toes” – red marks on the feet thought to be caused by tiny clogs in blood vessels.

Covid symptoms: The full list

While lateral flow tests are used for regular asymptomatic testing, health bosses advise anyone who develops any of the full list of Covid symptoms below to immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test.

This full list of symptoms has been developed by the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, compiling daily health checks from millions of people across the UK.

