Sudden confusion, rashes and ‘Covid toes’: The full list of coronavirus symptoms you may be unaware of

A nationwide study with more than four million participants has revealed a total of 21 symptoms that could signal someone has developed Covid-19.

Alongside the typical signs of the disease, such as shortness of breath and a persistent cough, a raft of less common traits have emerged.

These have been picked up by the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, which feeds into research on the pandemic at King’s College London.

People are being warned to self-isolate and book a PCR test when showing any of these unexplained new symptoms, regardless of how mild they may be.

‘More to Covid than cough and fever’

A spokeswoman for NHS Western Isles explained: “The vast majority of us are well aware of the widely publicised three main symptoms of Covid-19 – a high temperature, persistent cough and loss of or change in taste or sense of smell.

“However, it has become clear that there is more to Covid than cough and fever.

“And what you may not know is that there are also different common symptoms for those who contract Covid-19 after being vaccinated.”

This list includes heat rashes and the likes of so-called “Covid toes” – red marks on the feet thought to be caused by tiny clogs in blood vessels.

Covid symptoms: The full list

While lateral flow tests are used for regular asymptomatic testing, health bosses advise anyone who develops any of the full list of Covid symptoms below to immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test.

This full list of symptoms has been developed by the Zoe Covid Symptom Study, compiling daily health checks from millions of people across the UK.

