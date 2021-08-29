Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly stars are bringing their The Ballroom Boys show to Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
29/08/2021, 5:00 pm
the Ballroom Boys

Strictly Come Dancing’s old-school professionals Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will waltz to Aberdeen for The Ballroom Boys act two.

Following the roaring success of their first tour together in 2019, the talented duo will be back for “act two”. Returning to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre on October 22, the Strictly stars promise another wonderful evening, with beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world-class routines.

Ian said: “Myself and Vince joined up for the 2019 tour because we wanted to do
something completely different to all the other Strictly tours. We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing! So we thought, why not do it again?”

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will perform in Aberdeen in October.

Still involved in Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly Come Dancing performers wanted to return to the stage last year, however, the 2020 tour had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Having both been part of the hit BBC show for a number of years, with their partners including Zoe Ball, Penny Lancaster, Rachel Stevens, and Louisa Lytton, they are still very much involved in the show.

Ian is a regular on Strictly Come Dancing’s companion show It Takes Two with his “Waite’s Warm-Up” section and Vincent choreographs the Argentine tango routines that are seen on the main show.

Performing at The Tivoli

Having been closed for 17 months, The Tivoli Theatre will finally raise the curtain for live shows on Sunday August 29.

When The Tivoli reopens, there won’t be any social distancing measures or one-way systems in place, however, the theatre staff will be asking attendees to be mindful of others to make sure everyone has a safe and pleasant experience.

The much-loved local theatre has a wide variety of shows planned for the coming months, including many tribute acts, Texas’ album launch acoustic show and now a fabulous dancing extravaganza.

Tickets for The Ballroom Boys are now on sale. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

