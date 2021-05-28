One of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular professionals, Johannes Radebe, is bringing his new show to Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

His Freedom tour will arrive in the Granite City on April 15 next year, promising a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers.

Johannes has won an army of fans since he joined Strictly Come Dancing, which has seen him partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and Caroline Quentin. He also danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima.

Johannes Radebe tells story of his life

Announcing his show arriving in the Granite City, Johannes said: “This is going to be a dance extravaganza and I’m pouring everything I know in.

“The show will be about my life and journey, especially concerning dance and how far that has taken me from my small township to the world.”

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of ballroom and Latin dancing. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local and competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.

At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the an Italian cruise liner where he was given more responsibilities including choreographing and teaching new dancers.

In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars in South Africa. Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing.

He is due to return to Strictly for his fourth series with the popular BBC One series in September.

Tickets for his Music Hall show are available at aberdeenperformingarts.com

