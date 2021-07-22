Spooky, exciting and spectacular… check out the great shows heading for Aberdeen

Three hit shows – The Addams Family, Lord Of The Dance and Fireman Sam – are heading for Aberdeen.

They will join a bumper line-up at His Majesty’s Theatre later this year and into 2022.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts say they are delighted to have secured the “iconic productions” which will delight audiences of all ages.

The Addams Family, a musical version of the hugely popular dark comedy, will star Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely, for a week-long run from March 8 to 12 next year.

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative arts, said: “The Addams Family is a beloved title and a fabulous stage show offering a bit of fun and laughter for the whole family and makes it to Aberdeen, at last, having been rescheduled twice due to the pandemic.”

Wednesday Addams has a shocking secret

It centres around Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and has a shocking secret only Gomez knows – she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

Meanwhile, Michael Flatley’s spectacular and record-breaking Lord Of The Dance will be at the theatre from July 4 to 7 next year.

“Lord of the Dance is unparalleled in its success as a stage show. It has dazzled audiences around the globe for decades and will be a real treat for Aberdeen audiences next July,” said Ben.

The show entertained audiences around the world with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, storytelling and sensuality, and features more than 150,000 taps per performance.

Where to get tickets for new shows

Little theatre-goers can look forward to Fireman Sam racing to HMT this year, when the all-singing, all-dancing stage version arrives at His Majesty’s from October 20 to 21.

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Ben said: “The next year is shaping up to be a bumper one for HMT and we are now even more excited about welcoming everyone to our beautiful theatre when we re-open.”

Tickets for the shows are on sale now at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

