SPONSORED: Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5 the Musical’ coming to Aberdeen next week

Currently playing to sell-out audiences in London’s West End, Dolly Parton’s hit musical based on the classic movie ‘9 to 5’ will arrive at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, next week (October 22 to 26).

‘9 to 5 the Musical’ opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale.

The show features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film’s original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi-Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy – three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie, said: “Coming direct from the West End, ‘9 to 5 the Musical’ has all the ingredients for a guaranteed hilarious, fun night out for HMT audiences.

“It’s a cult classic with a tremendous soundtrack.”

Commenting when the tour was announced, Dolly Parton said: “I am beyond thrilled to the response from across the pond to ‘9 to 5 The Musical’.

“The overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to this universal story tickles every rhinestone on my body!

“I can’t wait for more people throughout the UK and Ireland to enjoy it and sing along.”

‘9 to 5 the Musical’ will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday, October 22, until Saturday, October 26.

Tickets are available from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website, in person at the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, Music Hall or Lemon Tree, or by calling 01224 641122.