SPONSORED: Your opportunity to own a five-bedroom coastal property in Aberdeenshire

If you have always wanted to relocate to a property in a stunning rural location with a sea view – this is your chance!

This seldom-available property style is currently on the market for offers in excess of £340,000 and is a converted croft house. Beginning its life as a simple two-bedroom home, this south-facing farmhouse was transformed into a five-bedroom family home, complete with self-contained steading conversion and modern annexe.

Situated 10 miles from Aberdeen city centre, close to the hamlet of Belhelvie, Stachlestanes (to give the property its proper name) benefits from sea views and spectacular sunrises over the horizon in the morning.

Attached to the main property is a recently built two-roomed self-contained annexe, making it the perfect hang-out for families with teenagers or older children.

The property is set in 1.5 acres, so is ideal for spending time outside in the summer sunshine with family and friends gathered round.

The nearby village of Balmedie is well-serviced with local amenities and good commuting links with regular buses to Aberdeen. In the surrounding area there’s plenty to do and see including Balmedie coastal country park (just over a mile away) while the beautiful fishing cove of Collieston is a short distance away. There are also several historical attractions nearby, for example Haddo House and Pitmedden Gardens.

The owner has made a number of recent improvements, but there is scope to make further renovations as you transform it into your ideal home. It is in need of some modernisation, so it is a perfect opportunity for buyers who want to put their own stamp on their new home.

The seller, who is marketing privately, has enjoyed living here for more than 35 years and says she is “heartbroken to leave my wonderful home”.

Needing to move closer to family herself, the seller describes the property as being “perfect for family wanting to relocate from within or outwith Scotland, looking for a magnificent, midge-free coastal and rural environment, but with accessible city amenities for maturing offspring and excellent transport links giving rapid transfer by road, rail or air to the rest of the UK and the world”.

If this sounds like the home for you, get in touch with the seller at your earliest convenience, as it is likely to have a lot of interest, and is ready for viewings (during which social distancing measures will be adhered to).

For more details about this stunning property, or to put in a verbal offer to the seller, email: stachlestanes@icloud.com or call 07500 800453.