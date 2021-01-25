SPONSORED: You can’t go to the gym – so Aberdeen Sports Village is coming to you!

Don’t let this lockdown drain your drive for a healthier and fitter 2021. Instead run, kick and jump your way through the next few weeks with Aberdeen Sports Village’s team of fitness experts, at your fingertips day and night.

Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) is always focussed on supporting the North-east community towards a healthy lifestyle, regardless of age or ability. Since January is a common month for people to begin a fitness journey, it’s even more crucial that its experts help people to stay on track.

Of course, January is also the month that most people give up on their resolutions, and coupled with the recent lockdown announcement, many may be feeling their enthusiasm draining.

However, the team at ASV is not going to let you fall by the wayside. They will not let you give up on your goals – they’ll work with you to boost your energy and get you back into fitness fighting mode!

The positive and energetic personal trainers and fitness instructors at Aberdeen Sports Village have worked together to create a brilliant ASV lockdown fitness timetable to keep you on track until you can get back into the gym. And best of all, it’s free and available for anyone to access.

With an array of classes available seven days a week, there is literally something for everyone, including motivator stretch and tone, power abs and core, high intensity, legs, bums and tums, kettlebells, Friday feels, family weekend workouts and a Sunday wake up workout.

Kris McIntosh, head of health and fitness team, ASV, said: “We all know that physical activity is good for the body, but regular exercise is also so important for mental health and wellbeing too.

“When we are all spending so much time at home at the moment, it really is so important to try to maintain a routine and every routine should include some daily physical exercise.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in to use all the fantastic facilities here at the sports village but for now, we’re coming to you instead!

“Whether that is chair exercises, mobility, stretching, toning or high intensity workouts, something is better than nothing, so we really want to encourage everyone in our community to get involved and join in with the daily ASV virtual workouts.

“We have a great team of fitness instructors who have come up with a range of classes for any fitness ability, so join the ASV journey for a fitter, healthier 2021 and let’s get through this lockdown together with a big ASV community effort.”

There are many great reasons to exercise, such as improving your energy levels, boosting your mood and helping you sleep better, but it is also proven to reduce anxiety, stress and depression.

On top of that, an overall approach to fitness and wellbeing helps to tackle potential health related illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

The current NHS recommendations for most adults is to do at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity per week.

The team at ASV encourage everyone to take small steps in their fitness journey throughout the year and, remember, everyone has to begin somewhere.

Take part in ASV’s fitness classes

The ASV lockdown fitness timetable will be live from Monday 25 January and everyone can access the classes from the comfort of their own home via the ASV website here.

Every day a link to the classes will also be uploaded to ASV’s social media channels so be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest news and class updates.

If you still need more motivation then daily exercise boosts your energy levels, boosts your immune system and improves defences against colds and flus. So, for a regular exercise-induced endorphin boost, it has to be Aberdeen Sports Village, where everyone works together towards a healthier community lifestyle!