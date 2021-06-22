SPONSORED: Win a two-month membership at Kippie Lodge Sports & Country Club

There really is nowhere quite like Kippie Lodge this summer! It offers something for the whole family, from summer camp for the little ones to youth activities such as gym sessions and fitness classes, hip hop, gymnastics, tennis, golf, swimming camps and much more.

Throughout the holidays, Kippie Lodge will also be inflating its bouncy castle every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to let you relax.

Events such as bistros, family fun days and quiz nights will also be running in the summer months.

Located on North Deeside Road, Aberdeen, Kippie Lodge is a place for members to escape to time and time again.

Whether you fancy hitting the gym, relaxing, socialising or keeping the kids occupied during the summer holidays, there’ll be something on offer to suit.

And now, one lucky person will be able to enjoy a two-month membership for free!

For your chance to win this great prize and see what Kippie Lodge is all about, simply arrange a tour of the facilities and quote EE1 when booking. You’ll be entered in to the prize draw and the winner will be announced in July.

5 ways to make the most of

summer at Kippie Lodge

A membership at Kippie Lodge will allow you access to a wide range of facilities and activities, perfect for enjoying all year round.

But during summer, a membership is also a fantastic way to enjoy your leisure time to the max.

Here are five things to check out this summer at Kippie Lodge.

1 A fun-packed summer holiday

The kids will be spoilt for choice at Kippie Lodge during the school summer holidays. Activities on offer include summer camp, golf camp, swimming camp, tennis camp, rugby tots, gymnastics, karate and hip hop!

2 Take a class

Do you fancy getting motivated with a group workout? Give a Les Mills class a go!

Or perhaps you’d prefer something a bit gentler that will still get you moving, like yoga or pilates?

Kippie Lodge has classes to suit different fitness levels and workout preferences.

3 Hit the gym or pool

Do you prefer going solo when it comes to working out? The gym at Kippie Lodge is fully equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and free weight equipment to help you build strength, or you could hit the pool instead for a few laps.

A free gym induction is offered and personal training programmes are also available.

4 Work on your golf or tennis

With a golf course, driving range and putting green, you’ve got everything you need to start working on your golf skills at Kippie Lodge.

If you prefer tennis, members can also take advantage of the new double tennis dome and even book lessons with tennis professional Alan Lamont. Squash and racketball courts are also available, too.

5 Relax and unwind

After a day of activities, why not unwind with a hair or beauty appointment at the salon in Kippie Lodge?

You can also enjoy coffee or drinks on the patio, and refuel throughout the day with lunch, dinner and drinks at the restaurant and bar!

Become a member at Kippie Lodge

With a membership at Kippie Lodge, you’ll be able to enjoy the fantastic facilities all year round! Take a tour to discover everything that’s on offer.

