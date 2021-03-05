SPONSORED: Win a £50 Aberdeen Gift Card or other great prizes

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Aberdeen Inspired and some city centre businesses are giving away a range of great prizes! Find out more and enter below.
As the Business Improvement District (BID) for Aberdeen representing over 900 city centre businesses, Aberdeen Inspired knows better than most just how much the city’s businesses have to offer.
And with Mother’s Day fast approaching, there are plenty of options in Aberdeen for treating your mum to a well-deserved gift.
To help you celebrate in style, Aberdeen Inspired is offering you the chance to win one of 18 prizes, perfect for Mother’s Day.
The instant win prize draw is running from March 5th to March 12th, with a fantastic range of prizes up for grabs.
This includes:
- £50 Aberdeen Gift Cards (10 in total to be won)
- A Mother’s Day bouquet from Flower Vogue
- Orchid cocktail pack
- Two Comedy Festival tickets (two sets to be won)
- Personal stylist appointment with Ariana Feroz, John Lewis & Partners
- Home design appointment with specialist Ellie Greenwood, John Lewis & Partners
- Pamper hamper from John Lewis & Partners
- Mother’s Day meal for 4 at The Esslemont
Enter the prize draw
For your chance to win one of the fantastic prizes listed above – including a £50 Aberdeen Gift Card! – enter below.
All you have to do is pop in your name and email address to find out instantly if you’ve won!
So what are you waiting for? Learn more and enter the Aberdeen Inspired Mother’s Day prize draw…
