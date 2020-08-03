SPONSORED: Why CityFibre is on a mission to boost Aberdeen’s internet connection

We’re relying on technology at home more than ever before, and a reliable internet connection is key to keeping it all running smoothly! CityFibre explains more.

Recent events have emphasised the importance of staying virtually connected. From Zoom catch-ups with your family to online doctor consultations, lockdown has been made much more manageable by the internet.

But we also rely on digital connections at home in lots of other ways, too – although, we may not always realise the extent of this reliance.

Look around you. How many connected devices do you have in your home?

Mobile phones, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, smart heating, digital security systems – it all very quickly adds up.

A rapidly increasing number of people are relying on ‘smart home’ technologies to support day-to-day living, monitor wellbeing and help ensure their safety in the home; from devices that alert carers or loved ones if a fall is detected, to systems that can switch off electrical appliances remotely if, for example, the oven has accidentally been left on.

Smart speakers – now thought to be in around a quarter of UK homes – are not only for playing music and sharing the local weather forecast, but can be used to set medication reminders, adjust your thermostat, control your lighting, or even lock your front door – all by voice command.

At a more basic level, there aren’t many of us now who don’t rely on the internet for online banking, online shopping – even for checking in on our gas and electricity suppliers.

Having a fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important.

That’s why CityFibre is currently investing £40m into transforming Aberdeen’s digital infrastructure, bringing full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses across the city. The new network is already benefitting residents in areas such as Kincorth, Northfield and Ferryhill, with roll out also well underway in the likes of Bridge of Don, Cove and Airyhall.

“Largely throughout Aberdeen, and many other places in the UK, despite the fact that many of us have bought fibre broadband packages for years, we don’t actually have fibre coming to our properties,” explains Allan McEwan, City Manager at CityFibre.

Traditional ‘fibre’ broadband sees fibre optics run from the exchange to the telecom cabinets on street corners; with copper cable then connecting the cabinet to people’s homes. This copper stretch is what impacts internet speed and reliability.

Instead of fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC), CityFibre’s network is fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP), with end to end fibre optics, directly to the router inside the home.

The vastly improved speed, quality and reliability can make a real difference to home living in the modern world – now more than ever. Poor connectivity making video-call catch ups with family more frustrating than fun can be a thing of the past.

But, for CityFibre, it’s not just about putting future-proof infrastructure in place across the city; they also want to ensure the people of Aberdeen understand the key role of digital connectivity and how we can harness it to improve many aspects of our lives.

To help with this, they have supported the work of local charity, Silver City Surfers, which offers digital training to the over 55s.

In the past, they provided drop-in sessions to educate attendees on everything from checking their online banking to choosing a new broadband provider. Although face to face sessions have not been possible in recent months, they have continued to offer invaluable support online and over the phone.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed engaging with the charity and their learners. Silver City Surfers plays a vital role in helping to ensure digital inclusion across the city – a key driver in us partnering with them,” says Allan.

Find out more about the progress of CityFibre’s digital transformation of Aberdeen and register your interest here.