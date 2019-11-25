SPONSORED: Where to eat and drink in Scotland this festive season

There’s lots to love about the festive season, but having plenty of excuses to head out for a bite to eat has to be one of the best things about this time of year.

From office parties to catch-ups with old friends and family get-togethers, you’ll no doubt have a variety of different events coming up.

Don’t worry if you’re yet to book a table – some of Scotland’s best eateries and bars are still taking group bookings for this December.

Whether you fancy some Indian cuisine, an Italian feast or anything in between, you’ll find an option to suit.

Here a few options to check out…

Legends Sports Bar, Aberdeen

Situated on Crown Terrace in Aberdeen, Legends Sports Bar has everything you need for a great night out!

It boasts 10 English pool tables, four darts lanes and large screen TVs showing sport. It also serves great food and drink, so pop along for a fun-packed evening.

Check out Legends Sports Bar on Facebook for current events and deals, or call the bar directly to enquire about group bookings and discounts.

Keep up to date with the latest events at Legends Sports Bar.

Da Vinci Italian Restaurant, Aberdeen

Finalist of the Scottish Italian Awards, Da Vinci Italian Restaurant is a hidden gem of Aberdeen that boasts the most authentic Italian cuisine in town, as well as friendly and experienced staff.

The wine served is high quality and food is prepared using the best ingredients, either directly from Italy or locally sourced.

There is also a complete vegan menu and plenty of gluten free options available.

As if that were not enough, you can also request your menu in advance for parties. They have a cosy private room that can hold 25 people or you can hire the main dining area to fit more. Hurry, December is just around the corner!

Find out more about booking a table or party at Da Vinci Italian Restaurant, Aberdeen.

Atholl Palace Sunday Carvery

Don’t miss out on Atholl Palace’s Sunday Carvery! The delicious carvery is served every Sunday in the Verandah Restaurant, between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

The Verandah Restaurant boasts stunning views over Tummel Valley and a reputation for quality cuisine using locally sourced produce wherever possible, so it’s a pretty special place to enjoy a proper Sunday lunch.

The three course Sunday Carvery special costs £24.00 per person, and is half price for children under 12.

Tables fill up fast so booking is essential. Call 01796 472400 or reserve a table online via the link below.

Find out more about Atholl Palace’s restaurant and book a table for the Sunday Carvery online.

Atholl Palace Afternoon Tea

After something a little more delicate than a Sunday Carvery? Atholl Palace also offers a delicious afternoon tea.

This traditional afternoon tea is served in the Verandah Restaurant between 12.30pm and 5.00pm every day.

Like most traditional afternoon teas, you’ll start with freshly cut finger sandwiches and homemade scones, served together with an assortment of sweet treats on a tiered stand.

It costs £22 per person. Call the Atholl Palace reception on 01796 472 400 to book.

Find out more about afternoon tea at Atholl Palace online.