SPONSORED: What to expect when you visit Bon Accord Aberdeen

When you come to visit Bon Accord Aberdeen for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, things will look a bit different.

A one-way system has been introduced, asking that customers travel through the mall on the left-hand side.

The two-metre rule will also be in place and signage will remind visitors of this throughout the centre. Footprints have been added outside all stores and lifts are limited to one family group only.

The cleaning regime at the centre has been increased, with a dedicated ‘touch point team’ on hand to disinfect all high touch areas, including lift buttons and handrails, and hand sanitising stations will be positioned throughout the mall.

It is also important to note that toilets and kids play zones will remain temporarily closed, until these parts of the mall can be reopened safely.

Find out more about the safety measures in place at the Bon Accord website.

Your questions answered

We know that you might have some questions now that Bon Accord is back open, so here are some answers you should find helpful.

Will there be hand sanitiser stations?

Hand sanitising stations can be found on all shopping floors, including the St Nicholas Mall.

Will all of the shops be open?

Store opening hours may vary and we would recommend that you contact retailers individually for this information. You can find contact information on our website here.

If I see someone not maintaining social distancing in the centre, what should I do?

We are striving to create a culture of cooperation in the centre, where both customers and staff are voluntarily following social distancing measures. We do have members of staff positioned throughout the mall to assist customers where this is appropriate.

Will the cafes and restaurants be open for sit-in or takeaway?

Store opening hours and policies may vary and we would recommend that you get in touch with retailers individually for this information. You can find contact information for stores on our website here.

Who can I speak to if I need help in the centre?

We will have members of the Bon Accord team positioned throughout the mall to assist customers where we can. Team Bon Accord can be identified by their red jackets!

Will I have to queue to get into the centre, or to get into the shops once I’m inside?

Queues may vary and we are unable to keep a count of each store queue. We would recommend contacting retailers directly for this information. You can find contact information on our website here.

Check out the website or follow Bon Accord on Facebook for the latest updates.