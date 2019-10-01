SPONSORED: Voice UK winner Kevin Simms heading to Aberdeen for one-night event

Voice UK winner Kevin Simms is coming to the Village Hotel Aberdeen for a one-night special, where he’ll be performing live and entertaining the audience with a Q&A session.

From his days in Liberty X in the early noughties to winning The Voice UK in 2016 and his current role as the lead singer of group Wet Wet Wet, Kevin Simms will be chatting through his career highs during the Q&A.

The audience will also get the chance to ask their own questions, and Kevin will also treat event attendees to performances of hit songs.

He’s been performing across the UK at various events and shows throughout 2019, and in November will be appearing in Aberdeen.

The Audience with Kevin Simms event will take place at the Village Hotel on Friday November 22nd. Doors open at 7pm, and the party will last through the night till the closing time of 1am.

Guests will also receive a three-course set menu dinner during the evening of entertainment, which will include a disco to end the night.

Tickets for the evening cost £32 and to celebrate the event the Village Hotel is also running a special party night accommodation rate – book a room at the hotel and you’ll receive a 10% discount for the night.

It’s a great way to make a proper night out of the event and a perfect excuse to enjoy everything the Village Hotel has to offer, from the luxurious Club bedrooms with premium bedding to the relaxing pool, state of the art gym and delicious breakfast.

You must book directly with the hotel and the offer is only available to ticket holders.

An Audience with Kevin Simms tickets cost £32. You can find out more and buy tickets online via the Village Hotel website here.