SPONSORED: Visiting Bon Accord – your questions answered

Bon Accord Aberdeen reopened earlier this month and the team has been welcoming visitors ever since.

However, you may still feel unsure about the rules and guidelines around visiting shopping centres. Bon Accord Centre Manager Craig Stevenson has answered some questions that will hopefully make things clearer and make you more confident about your next shopping trip to Bon Accord.

How has the reopening of the centre gone so far?

The centre has had a good buzz since its reopening on the 13th. We were delighted to welcome customers back!

For customers who have not yet come to visit, the centre will look a bit different. We have implemented a one-way system and are asking that visitors keep a two-metre distance from other family groups.

Have you received much feedback from customers since reopening?

Overall the feedback has been positive, with the majority of customers adhering to the centre guidelines and taking care to keep their distance from other visitors.

Will you be making any changes based on customers’ feedback?

One change that has been implemented since the centre has been back open was to reopen public toilets.

The team has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure we could reopen these safely for customers. We are pleased to have toilets open again and hope that it will make shopping at Bon Accord a positive experience.

When will the toilet and baby changing facilities be open?

The toilets and baby change facilities on our upper mall are now back open. We ask that customers take responsibility for themselves and their family groups, maintain their distance and wash their hands thoroughly.

I want to visit Bon Accord with my family, how many people can I bring with me?

We have not put a limit on family group sizes, but we do ask that visitors take care to follow government guidelines.

When will the cafes and restaurants be open for sit-in or takeaway?

Our cafes and restaurants will have varying policies and opening hours, we recommend that customers contact them directly to find our more information.

Contact information can be found on our website.

Some of the food outlets currently offering sit-in include Di Maggio’s, Pret A Manger and Subway.

I have a vision impairment, is there someone who can help me around the centre to ensure I am following the one-way system and social distancing?

We do have members of staff stationed throughout the mall to support visitors that need assistance.

Will I have to queue to get into the centre, or to get into the shops once I’m inside the centre?

You may encounter queues outside some of the stores at Bon Accord, these are to ensure that everyone can maintain their distance in accordance with government guidelines.

We would ask that customers are patient as retailers work to keep everyone safe.

What will be the next steps for the centre as lockdown restrictions continue to ease?

Bon Accord will continue to support retailers and find innovative ways to deliver a thriving retail environment, as well as championing all of the fantastic things that Aberdeen city centre has to offer.

Where can I find any more information about the centre?

Visit the Bon Accord website to find out more information about the centre’s safety measures, as well as contact information for stores.