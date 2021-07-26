SPONSORED: Village Gym Aberdeen reduces prices and launches new teen gym membership

Village Gym Aberdeen has recently reduced membership prices – but value for money isn’t the only reason to join! Find out more about the benefits of a Village Gym membership here.

Last month, the Village Gym in Kingswell, Aberdeen, reduced prices and launched a new teen membership.

Now there’s a gym membership to suit everyone, available at a price that offers great value for money.

“For what we offer, the rates are really good. Memberships are all inclusive, so include unlimited access to the gym, pool and classes,” says Carol Angus, leisure sales manager at Village Gym Aberdeen.

“Teens do seem to be becoming more health conscious. Our new membership is designed to encourage them to stay physically fit and provide a safe environment for working out.”

Find the right membership type at Village Gym Aberdeen

To access the pool, gym and fitness classes at Village Gym Aberdeen, you’ll need to become a member.

Happily, there are many different types of Village Gym memberships to choose from.

These include:

NEW teen membership: available to 14-15 years old (a parent must be a member). Gives access to gym and pool for £22 a month.

available to 14-15 years old (a parent must be a member). Gives access to gym and pool for £22 a month. Junior memberships: unlimited pool access for 4-15 years old. £15 a month.

unlimited pool access for 4-15 years old. £15 a month. Young person membership: gym, pool and fitness classes for 16-22 years old. £44 a month.

gym, pool and fitness classes for 16-22 years old. £44 a month. Other memberships: off-peak, student, corporate and other membership options start from the reduced price of £44 a month.

Village Gym Aberdeen also offers discounts for emergency services and NHS staff, as well as joining offers for new and returning ex-members. This often includes vouchers and a month’s free membership.

Why choose Village Gym Kingswells Aberdeen?

There are lots of benefits that come with a Village Gym Aberdeen membership. Not least is the fact that you’ll be joining a family-friendly gym, with a positive and motivating atmosphere.

Even during lockdown, they helped their members stay fit at home with online classes.

“We’ve got something for everyone and it’s such a friendly environment here, people are always on hand,” says Carol.

“A lot of members will come in for a class and you’ll see a few of them go off for a coffee together.”

Other benefits include:

Dedicated family sessions and dedicated time for adults only.

The Village Gym Aberdeen timetable of classes includes around 10-12 classes every day. There is a range of options to enjoy, from Les Mills Body Pump and spin to yoga or Pilates.

A 25% discount on the hotel’s pub and grill.

One of the biggest benefits that’s included in membership costs is a complimentary health and wellbeing check upon joining. You don’t have to take this up, but it should help you get the most out of your gym and pool membership.

The check starts with a 30-minute consultation with a personal trainer (PT). They’ll chat to you about what you want out of the gym (i.e. losing weight, improving fitness, training for a marathon), your lifestyle and the type of exercise you enjoy.

The PT will then design a fitness orientation for you. They’ll get you back in the gym to run through equipment, take your measurements and share the workout plan. Six weeks later, they’ll check in with you to discuss progress and tweak your plan.

You can then choose to pay for further PT sessions from this point, but it’s a great way to get into working out and familiarise yourself with your new gym.

Meet your fitness goals with PT sessions

Carole herself booked PT sessions at Village Gym Aberdeen to get back into working out after lockdown.

“It helped me get refocused. I’d put on weight during lockdown, like so many of us did, but PT gave me the focus I needed,” says Carol.

“It makes you more accountable to someone. And it’s given me the confidence again that I know what I’m doing.

“A lot of us that work here do use the gym, because we really do think it’s a great product and offering.”

Although some safety measures are still in place in line with Scottish Government guidelines, you can still take full advantage of the gym, pool, fitness classes and other facilities like the sauna.

You no longer need to book for the gym, but will need to book via the members app for the classes and sauna (20 minute bookings for up to two people are available).

Find out more about Village Gym Aberdeen prices, membership options and timetable.