SPONSORED: Treat yourself to a picture-perfect winter getaway in Scotland

Part of Scotland’s charm is that its dramatic and atmospheric landscapes look picture-perfect in all seasons.

This winter, explore a new part of Scotland and take some time out to relax during or after the festive season with a little getaway.

From cosy country houses to welcoming inns, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to finding somewhere to stay.

Here are a few of the best Scottish winter getaway destinations to check out.

Ben Cruachan Inn

Get away from the ordinary and book yourself a special break on the banks of Loch Awe at Ben Cruachan Inn.

It’s surrounded by the historic landscapes and natural beauty of Argyll, which offers walks, lochs, castles and plenty more to explore.

Enjoy award-winning fresh and locally sourced food, showcasing the seasonal best from Argyll. Then, relax and unwind in front of the roaring fire with your favourite dram – or discover some new ones from the extensive drinks range.

Lochawe Railway Station is a few minutes walk from the inn, which gives you the option to arrive via the scenic West Highland Line for a memorable start to your visit.

Ben Cruachan Inn also has a special treat for you over the festive period – its festive two night package from 24th to 26th December costs just £199 per person, based on two people sharing.

From the moment you arrive, they’ll take care of the Christmas magic and welcome you with great food, including a sumptuous five course Christmas Day dinner.

The inn can also host family celebrations, just get in touch to discuss your requirements.

You can check out Ben Cruachan Inn on Facebook and Instagram, or email info@bencruachaninn.com or call 01838 200880 to find out more.

Book a winter getaway or 2020 break at Ben Cruachan Inn.

The Cnoc Hotel

Explore the beauty of the highlands at The Cnoc Hotel, situated among the rivers, glens and mountains of Strathglass just 20 miles from Inverness.

You’ll get a warm welcome every time you visit this charming, family-run country house, which boasts an award-winning restaurant and cosy bar.

Stylish Victorian architecture is complemented with comfortable and tasteful furnishings, with the seven ensuite bedrooms including family rooms and tea and coffee making facilities.

The restaurant’s upmarket menu takes advantage of the first class food produced in and around the region, and serves up the likes of venison, haggis and fresh fish and seafood. Plus, the bar also serves accompanying Scottish whisky to wash it down with.

Hosts Alistair and Carol Goldie ensure that all guests have a relaxed and comfortable stay, so that they can make the most of the surrounding landscapes. Explore picturesque glens, salmon rivers, munros and scenic walks, all on the hotel’s doorstep.

Find out more and make a booking at The Cnoc Hotel.

Coul House

This unique house was built in 1821 for Sir George Stuart Mackenzie, the seventh baronet of Coul, and is now a relaxing country house hotel privately owned and operated by Stuart and Susannah Macpherson.

It’s set in eight acres of mature woodland that boasts dozens of significant trees and spectacular views of the Strathconon Mountains. Soak up the views from the grand public rooms with open fires, one of the 21 bedrooms or the distinguished restaurant.

Although the surroundings are beautiful, it’s the friendly and helpful service from the staff that leaves the most lasting impression.

If you’re looking for an idyllic Highland setting for a relaxing retreat, then Coul House – where even your dog will be made to feel welcome – will certainly fit the bill.

What many learn after staying at Coul House is that it’s the perfect place from which to explore both the east and west coasts of the Highlands.

It’s located just 17 miles northwest of Inverness in the hills above the small village of Contin, Ross-shire. Some know Contin simply as a village they pass through on the way to Ullapool or Skye, but many know it for salmon fishing on the Conon River, the Rogie Waterfall or the Achilty Forest bike trails and legendary annual mountain biking event the “Strathpuffer”.

Check out available dates for a winter getaway at Coul House.

Priory Hotel

Stay Friday and Saturday at Priory Hotel and get Sunday night free this winter!

Extend your leisurely weekend into Monday with a free overnight stay when you book a weekend stay at the Priory Hotel in Beauly this winter.

Simply book direct through the Priory Hotel website and not only will you be assured of a guaranteed best rate, but the hotel will throw in a free night bed and breakfast as well.

The Priory Hotel is located in the picturesque village of Beauly, which truly is an ideal base for a winter escape or those looking to get lost in the Highlands (not literally!).

The hotel is a mere 20 minutes from Inverness and a short walk from the nearest train and bus station, so it’s perfect as a base to travel from.

The Highlands of Scotland offer a natural playground which demands to be explored even in the winter, from majestic mountains to the legendary Loch Ness – and it’s all within easy reach of the Priory Hotel!

Price includes bed and breakfast per person, valid until 31st March 2020. Offer is subject to availability and you must stay Friday and Saturday to receive your complimentary Sunday stay.

Learn more about the Sunday night offer from Priory Hotel.

Raigmore Motel

Explore the city of Inverness, the capital of the Scottish Highlands, from the Raigmore Motel.

You’ll be able to enjoy a good party at the motel’s great bar, where regular gigs are held – including a Hogmanay party. Plus, it offers a full homemade and freshly prepared menu too, if you fancy a bite to eat.

The bar also has a big screen TV, pool table and dartboard, so you’ll find plenty to keep you occupied come evening time.

There are 14 en-suite chalets to choose from for your stay here, all with their own door leading outside giving you the freedom to come and go as you please.

The Raigmore Motel also offers special rates if you’re staying over at an event held within the motel, and they always do their best accommodate special requests. It also offers special room rates if you have a loved one staying in Raigmore hospital – just mention this when checking in.

You’ll be guaranteed a warm, friendly welcome at the Raigmore Motel.

Find out more about staying at the Raigmore Motel this winter.