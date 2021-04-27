SPONSORED: Transform your garden with artificial grass from Alba Grass

Summer is almost here and if you want to make the most of your garden this year – and for many years to come – then artificial grass might just be the way to go.

After all, whether it’s spur-of-the-moment drinks with friends or impromptu family BBQs, your garden will always be in tip-top shape for entertaining guests. Plus, you can wave good bye to cutting the grass and maintaining borders, without having to spend money every week to have someone else take care of it for you.

Yup, artificial grass is low-maintenance – and it looks picture-perfect all year round, too.

Especially if you find the right experts for the installation!

Expert help for long-lasting results

The newly launched Alba Grass, based in Ellon, focuses on achieving great, long-lasting results for clients.

“If you don’t get the installation right to the standard we do, you’re going to come across problems,” explains operations manager Steven Taylor.

“A lot of people we go to have tried it themselves and it just sinks when the water gets in.”

Other problems that can arrive from poorly installed artificial grass include puddling, especially if sand is used as a base. Eventually this can get too saturated, causing water to puddle on the surface, which is why Alba Grass uses fine crushed granite for better drainage instead.

And likewise, instead of using timber as framing which can eventually rot over time (even when treated), Alba Grass avoids this issue by using plastic.

That’s because they recognise that “you want your garden to last as long possible”.

“We’re not the dearest and not the cheapest, but for the money you pay you do get a really good service,” adds Steven.

As well as great service and a professional finish, Alba Grass provides a 10 Year Guarantee on the grass itself, and a Two Year Workmanship Guarantee on the installation.

The Alba Grass approach

With a decade of experience fitting artificial grass, Alba Grass uses high-quality, porous materials and their learned expertise to get the best results for every job.

The grass used is designed to offer a durable surface for 15 plus years, and is soft, fully porous and suitable for pets. They can also supply a deodoriser (K9 Odour Control) for pet owners, which keeps grass smelling fresh.

Alba Grass has three installation teams, each consisting of three people trained in Covid-safety, to complete jobs.

They use the following method to get the best finish possible:

The area will be excavated to a depth of 70mm, where applicable. Plastic edging will be installed around the perimeter. Next, a stabilisation membrane is installed. A 40-60mm layer of a type 1 aggregate is installed and compacted. Then a 15-20mm layer of granite dust is installed and compacted. A weed membrane is installed. Now it’s time for the laying and securing of artificial grass. The team will leave your garden clean and tidy (removal of all waste through skip hire is included in the pricing).

As standard, the pricing includes the grass, various different membranes and all labour.

For a quote and more information on getting artificial grass installed in your garden, get in touch with Alba Grass for a friendly chat. They also supply to trade.

If you’ve been thinking about swapping to artificial grass, now’s the ideal time to do it so you can make the most of your garden this summer – and during future summers, too!

Get in touch with Alba Grass on sales@albagrass.co.uk or visit the website here to find out more and start transforming your garden.