SPONSORED: To DIY or not to DIY? Some jobs demand a professional, says SWES

Have you been keeping yourself busy at home with a spot of DIY?

Now might be a good time to get on top of household maintenance, but there are certain jobs you should only ever trust to the professionals – that’s the message from the experts at SWES Electrical, Plumbing and Heating Services.

Owner Stuart set up the company back in 2006, growing it to a team of eight electricians and plumbing and heating engineers that cover Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Since the start of lockdown most of the team has been furloughed, but they are now starting to phase back to work. Meanwhile, during lockdown, Stuart was often on hand to offer guidance to customers tackling home maintenance.

“A lot of people have been phoning and asking Stuart for advice during lockdown, on things like beeping smoke detectors,” says Lynn, who is married to Stuart and looks after the office side of things.

Luckily, he’s been able to offer help with common problem areas that are safe or easy for homeowners to look after. For example:

Hoovering smoke detectors – dust can gather on sensors and cause issues.

Checking smoke detector batteries – even mains powered ones.

Insulating pipes – checking your loft and insulating exposed pipework can help reduce the likelihood of burst pipes.

But there are also some things you shouldn’t go near unless you know what you’re doing. “Be cautious and stick to the basics,” says Lynn. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet!”

Making a mistake in areas like your boiler, electric sockets, wiring and pipes could prove dangerous and costly. Even bleeding radiators, for example, can cause issues with the pressure in your boiler if you’re not careful enough.

That’s why a fully qualified professional is always the best bet when it comes to electrical, plumbing or heating jobs. SWES invest heavily in training and regulation for their engineers, to ensure everyone is up-to-date on professional qualifications and fully capable of carrying out a safe and thorough job.

Working with SWES

If you’re due a service or have concerns about your electrics, plumbing or heating, you can always get in touch with SWES for advice.

Stuart is also preparing to open SWES again following lockdown, with plans to open part-time over the coming weeks.

They’ll be reviewing their plans regularly to ensure they’re following regulations and staying safe. “Everyone’s being sensible and has PPE. We have friends with a health and safety company so we’ve engaged with them too,” says Lynn.

Communication is key for SWES going forward, both with staff and customers.

“We’ve been speaking to people with work outstanding or who’ve contacted us during lockdown, we’re getting ready to start up again so we’re getting in touch with everyone,” says Lynn.

If you need to hire SWES and have any questions about how it will work, their team is more than happy to have a chat with you before sending an engineer out.

Get in touch with SWES or find out more about services on offer here.