SPONSORED: The ultimate skincare guide from the experts at Innocent Aesthetics

The medical team at Innocent Aesthetics Ltd in Aberdeen has dedicated the past 15 years to providing the ultimate skincare experience. They offer professional advice and in-clinic treatments, such as skin peels, to complement your home skincare routine.

For their experts, it’s all about understanding your skin type and selecting the correct product range to achieve a clear complexion, with hydrated and radiant skin.

The clinic uses Z0 Skin Health’s extensive range of high-performance products, offering a simple but comprehensive approach, to achieve results. Using the power of science, these products elevate your skin to help reduce signs of ageing, acne, rosacea and hyperpigmentation, as well as protecting it from future damage.

Here is the experts at Innocent Aesthetics’ four-step guide for healthy skin, using ZO Skin Health products.

Step 1: Get your skin ready

Cleanse, exfoliate and tone – these three steps will help restore your skin and optimise the effectiveness of any preventative or corrective products.

There are three cleansers to suit different skin types, which maintain moisture and control oil. The Gentle Cleanser, Exfoliating Cleanser and Hydrating Cleanse each contain specific ingredients ranging from plant extracts to beta hydroxyl acids to remove surface debris.

Finding the right exfoliator depends on your natural oil consistency, with Dual Action Scrub or Exfoliating Polish available. Both contain different ingredients like lactic acid, salicylic acid and tea tree to buff away toxins and dead skin cells, leaving your skin hydrated and glowing.

Toning the skin is essential. The Calming Toner PH Balance, Complexion Renewal Pads or Oil Control Pads each remove surface oil without dehydrating the skin, calm the surface, remove impurities, reduce pores and remove dead skin cells.

Step 2: Prevent and correct

From anti-ageing and brightening to targeting redness from rosacea and acne prevention, the products in this phase are specifically prescribed to work at multiple levels to correct skin issues.

Products range from preventative daily skin care programs, which keep skin healthy and prevent future damage, to aggressive programs that repair and restore skin health.

They rely on clinically proven ingredients such as high potency retinoid, alpha hydroxy acids, growth factors and vitamin C to correct skin concerns at a deeper level.

Step 3: Protect

ZO Sunscreens offer Triple-Spectrum Protection to protect against sun and light damage.

The product range offers full UVA, UVB, HEV and Infrared protection, with a consistency of creams to blend and suit each skin tone. Top-up SPF 30 powders are also available in three different shades, to keep you protected throughout your day.

Step 4: Fight signs of ageing

Fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, uneven skin tone, skin dehydration, enlarged pores, skin laxity and textural change are all visible signs of ageing and damage. Your eyes are one of the first places to show these signs, so it’s essential to take care of this area if you want to maintain a youthful look.

Intense Eye Creme with retinol helps nourish and reduce dark eye circles while minimising fine lines and wrinkles. Eye Brightening Crème contains retinol and ZPRO complex, targeting puffy eyes and dark circles and minimising fine lines and wrinkles.

During retinol application, using the wrong hydrators can cause irritation. Recovery Crème or Renewal Crème is designed to soothe skin while ensuring that its natural moisture balance is restored.

Get a personalised skincare routine for less

