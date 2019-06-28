SPONSORED: The TOYS are back in town

The Trinity Shopping Centre in Aberdeen has welcomed Toytown as a brand new offering at the centre and they have gone mad for toys! From your favourite brands such as Barbie, Lego, L.O.L. to indoor and outdoor games the shopping centre seem to have it all.

Toytown, Debenhams, Flying Tiger, The Works and Claire’s all have a range of toys available to buy at great prices. Trespass even has their Trespaws range so your four-legged friends don’t miss out.

Check out The Trinity Centre‘s top 10 favourite toys this summer!

1. Peppa Pig Talking Nurse Peppa Plush from Toytown

Was £25.00 Now £22.00

This toy definitely has a Dinky Doctor theme to it. Have lots of imaginative fun with Nurse Peppa! This super soft and cuddly Peppa Pig is wearing her Nurse dress-up outfit. Press Peppa’s tummy to hear her giggle and talk! Use the stethoscope to check Peppa’s heartbeat and the otoscope to look at Peppa’s ears.

*Why not check out The Trinity Centre website by clicking here to see how your child can learn essential first aid skills this summer.

2. Toy Story 4 from Toytown and Debenhams

Slinky Dog Toy £13.00

Buzz and Woody Radio Controlled Car Was £40.00 Now £35.00

Toy Story is a childhood favourite for most adults and now we can relive it with the release of Toy Story 4 this year. Toytown and Debenhams have a great range of Toy Story 4 toys including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang as well as newbies Forky. But be quick these toys are flying off the shelves.

3. LEGO from Toytown and Debenhams

LEGO 75953 Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow Toy £60.00

LEGO Super Heroes Avengers Ultimate Quinjet £75.00

Another childhood favourite that never seems to grow old is LEGO. With a huge selection of ranges to choose from you’ll be spoilt for choice. From Harry Potter themed LEGO to Marvel: The Avengers there’s something every child will love.

4. L.O.L. Surprise from Claire’s and Toytown

L.O.L. Surpirse DIY Glitter Factory (Toytown) £45.00

Welcome to L.O.L. Surprise, where babies run everything! This was huge at Christmas and the fandom doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Collect them all by popping into Claire’s or Toytown.

5. Outdoor games

Giant Snakes and Ladders (Debenhams) Was £18.00 Now £14.40

Fun Golf Set (The Works) £10.00

Swingball 2 in 1 (Toytown) £23.00

Summer is just around the corner and with all the good weather we are experiencing nothing says it better than going outside in the garden and relaxing with a BBQ. Bring the family altogether with some outdoor games – from Swing Ball, Giant Snakes and Ladders, Lawn Darts and Kites there’s so much choice. To see the full selection head into the centre and have a look round The Works, Trespass, Flying Tiger, Debenhams and Toytown.

6. Board games

Various Board Games available from Toytown

We know in Scotland, especially Aberdeen the weather isn’t always with us even in the summer holidays. What better way to keep the kids entertained and still enjoy family time then playing some board games. Don’t worry these wants aren’t all just for the kids – why not play some old school games such as Operation, Ker.Plunk and Guess Who to name just a few. Pick up your favourites from Toytown, Debenhams and The Works.

7. Slime

Slime pots available in Claire’s from £6.00

A must have for children this summer is slime! Sorry parents please make sure you let your children play on a wipe able surface to avoid any mishaps.There’s so much choice in slime these days; lots of various colours, glow in the dark, glitter and even create your own slime kits. These are bound to keep your kids entertained for ages. Pick up your favourite from various retailers within the centre.

8. Dog toys too

Frisbee Was £7.99 Now £4.99

When it comes to families our fur-babies are very much part of the gang so why not pick up a brand new toy for them? Trespass has a range in store called Trespaws which is a dog lifestyle brand born out of our love for pups and a stubborn need to elevate their adventures and excite their everyday. Their carefully designed products protect and comfort our four-legged friends. They have a range of coats and harnesses to grooming essentials and wellbeing enriched toys in store.

9. Barbie at Toytown

Barbie Ambulance and Hospital £55.00

Barbie and Her Sister in a Puppy Chase £18.00

When a child plays with Barbie they imagine anything they can become. From a pilot to a vet, explore a great range of dolls, playsets, playhouses, games and much more! Now available in Toytown, just head into store and see their full selection on the left hand side as you come in.

10. Bubbles and splash toys

Bubble Shuttle (The Works) £6.00

Bunch o Balloons (Debenhams) £12.00

Lastly nothing says summer without a little bit of bubbles and water fun. From Nerf Guns, Water Balloons and Gigantic Bubbles this will make it a great fun summer. Don’t forget the towels.

*For more information on any of the toys above, or the stores and opening times, please head to The Trinity Centre’s website by clicking here.